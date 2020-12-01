Top Students at Al-Azhar Islamic Center Honored

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center held a ceremony to honor its top students. The ceremony was attended by Al-Azhar University President and a number of other officials, Akhbar Elyom website reported.Among those honored were the students who ranked high in a competition titled “variety and peaceful coexistence”.

It was organized by Al-Azahr’s Center of Education Development for Envoys and Students to identify talented students. Al-Azhar is the main center of Islamic and Arabic learning in the Sunni Islamic world, centered on the mosque of that name in the medieval quarter of Cairo, Egypt. It was founded in 972 by the Fatimid Caliphate as a center of Islamic learning.