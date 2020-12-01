Saudi Arabia: Crisis between Arab countries and Qatar could be resolved within 24 hours

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations has said that the crisis between the Arab world and Qatar could be resolved and completed within 24 hours.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, announced the possibility of a speedy resolution of the Qatar crisis with some Arab states of the Persian Gulf. He said the crisis between Qatar and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf could end within 24 hours.

Al-Mouallimi added: “If Qatar stops its previous positions, that is, stops supporting terrorists, giving its media systems to extremist parties and interfering in the internal affairs of other Arab countries, then relations between Qatar and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf could be improved in a few hours.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar in mid-2017 and began imposing sanctions on Qatar. This is what Doha called a siege, and the four countries have repeatedly accused Qatar and Doha has repeatedly denied the allegations and has denied the terms in order to resume relations.

