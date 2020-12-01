Date :Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 | Time : 17:35 |ID: 184648 | Print

Iraq announces June 6 as time for parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNAThe Iraqi Prime Minister today (Tuesday) announced June 6 as the time for the country’s parliamentary elections.

Mustafa Al-Kazemi said at today’s meeting of the Iraqi cabinet: “We have announced June 6 as the time for the elections and we insist to take steps towards the success of holding early elections on this date.”

He said: “All ministers should use all available facilities and make every effort to help the people of Dhi Qar and fulfill their demands in the fields of health, services, agriculture, industry, etc.”

