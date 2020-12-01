Construction of shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) in Astan Quds Abbasi+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- The construction of the shrines and the holy doors belonging to Astan Quds Abbasi announced the final agreement with the special model for the construction of the new shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A).

This holy threshold announced that the agreement with the special model of the holy shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) has been made between several suggested samples.

“Nazim Al-Gharabi,” the head of this department, said in a statement: “Our cadres, after obtaining the necessary approvals for the construction of the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A), started designing special models for this project and more than one plan was prepared. After consultations between Astan Quds Abbasi and the trusteeship of Hazrat Zainab (S.A), an agreement was reached with one of these plans and its implementation is on the agenda.

Pointing out that the final design of the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) has distinct artistic and aesthetic features, some of which are inspired by the shrine of Hazrat Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (A.S), he added: In the coming days, the map of this design and its outputs will be implemented based on a work plan developed for this purpose and based on each part and section of the shrine. All wood and metal materials, including gold, silver and stainless steel, have been made and the shrine will be made according to the designed pattern.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English