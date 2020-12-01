EU wants to keep JCPOA alive: Borrell

SHAFAQNA-EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that “The Europeans have remained united on keeping Iran nuclear deal, alive” .

Speaking at an event organized by the European External Action Service (EEAS), Borrell said “The killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Nov. 27 was a “criminal act.”

“This is not the way you’re solving problems,” he asserted, underlining that the EU had been working throughout the year to keep the Iran nuclear deal in effect “in spite of the American withdrawal”, according to AA.