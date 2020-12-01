UN: At least 11 children killed in 2 separate attacks in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations children’s agency said Tuesday that at least 11 Yemeni children, including a 1-month-old, were killed in two attacks in the past three days.

“The killing of children is appalling. Children should be protected at all times,” said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen, suggesting that the death toll could be higher. He urged warring parties to “spare children and keep them out of harm’s way”, Daily Sabah reported.