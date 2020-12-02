Benny Gantz faction to vote to dissolve Israeli parliament tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said today (Tuesday) that his faction will vote to dissolve the Knesset (Israeli parliament) tomorrow (Wednesday).

Benny Gantz said his Blue and White party, which he leads, would support the request to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow.

Israeli Defense Minister and partner of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the government addressed Netanyahu and said: “Netanyahu, the burden of proof is on you, bring the budget to the government as soon as possible and make sure that this budget is approved and unity is guaranteed.”

Earlier, Netanyahu had called on Banny Gantz not to push Israel into a new general election.

