Britain becomes first country to approve Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA-Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve use of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine will begin inoculations next week, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“For so long we’ve been saying that if a vaccine is developed, then things will get better in 2021, and now we can say when this vaccine is rolled out things will get better,” Hancock told the BBC.

The U.K. has ordered 40 million vaccine doses from Pfizer — enough for up to a third of the population, NBC News reported.

