How should the believers look at the Haram world?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: In your eyes, the Haram world must be less valuable than dried straw, and sheared livestock waste. Take heed from you predecessors before the successors take heed from you. Let go of this condemned corrupt world, because it has abandoned many more passionate enthusiasts [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 32.
