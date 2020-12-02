Should spending in the way of God be prioritized?

SHAFAQNA – The sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: When the human being earns five dates, or five pieces of bread, or a few dinars (gold coins), or dirhams (silver coins), and wants to donate (give) them, the individuals who deserve to be included in this pious spending (Infaq) in the way of Allah (SWT) are: First) the father and the mother, second) yourself and your family, third) the poor close relatives, fourth) the poor neighbours, and fifth) in the way of God which has the least reward [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 66.