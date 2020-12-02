Afghan government, Taliban reach preliminary deal in peace talks

SHAFAQNA- Afghan government and Taliban announced that they have reached a preliminary deal on Wednesday to press on with peace talks.

“The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda,” Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, told Reuters.

“A joint working committee was tasked to prepare the draft topics for the agenda (of peace talks),” a joint statement from both sides said, Reuters reported.