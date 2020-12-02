Sharif al-Murtaza international congress planned in Iran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An international congress on the life, works and character of prominent Shia scholar Sharif al-Murtaza (965 – 1044 AD) is planned to be held in Iran.

Secretary of the congress Hojat-ol-Islam Mehdi Mehrizi said it will be organized in Arabic, Persian and English by Dar al-Hadith Institute.He said scholars from different countries will take part in the congress, which will be held in cooperation with various institutions, including the Astans (custodianships) of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine in Mashhad and Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani (AS) in Rey. Slated for the lunar Hijri month of Rajab (February) on the occasion of Imam Ali’s (AS) birthday anniversary, the congress will be one in a series held by Dar al-Hadith Institute to honor great Shia scholars, he went on to say.

Abu al-Qassim Al ibn Hussein al-Sharif al-Murtaza, known as Sharif al-Murtaza and Sayyid al-Murtaza, was one of the greatest Shia scholars of his time. He was one of the students of Sheikh al-Mufid and the elder brother of Al-Sharif al-Radi (Sayyid Razi), the compiler of Nahj-ul-Balaqa.