UN: 28K Yemeni families displaced in 11 months

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 28,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of this year in Yemen, according to The International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A report by the UN agency said from the beginning of 2020 until Nov. 27, a total of 27,716 families with 166,296 people have been displaced. The cities that witnessed the most displacements are Marib in the east, Al-Hudaydah in the west, and Taiz in the southwest, AA reported.