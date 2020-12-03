https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/yemen-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-03 15:16:402020-12-03 15:16:40UN: 28K Yemeni families displaced in 11 months
UN: 28K Yemeni families displaced in 11 months
SHAFAQNA- Nearly 28,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of this year in Yemen, according to The International Organization for Migration (IOM).
A report by the UN agency said from the beginning of 2020 until Nov. 27, a total of 27,716 families with 166,296 people have been displaced. The cities that witnessed the most displacements are Marib in the east, Al-Hudaydah in the west, and Taiz in the southwest, AA reported.
