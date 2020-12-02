Guterres voices deep concern over ‘grim realities’ endured by Palestinians

“Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the already dire humanitarian and socio-economic situation”, António Guterres said at the meeting online marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which was on Sunday.

While noting that Israel’s suspension of West Bank annexation plans has removed a critical threat to peace and regional stability, he indicated that the expansion of settlement planning and construction continues.

He stressed that “Such actions are contrary to international law and undermine the prospects for the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state, UN News reported.