People with disabilities are among hardest hit in COVID-19 crisis

SHAFAQNA- During the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation, disconnect, disrupted routines and diminished services have greatly impacted the lives and mental well-being of people with disabilities right around the world.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is annually observed on 3 December to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development. The UN has marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities since 1992, to spread the word on disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. The day also aims to draw attention to the benefits to society as a whole of including persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

This year’s theme emphasizes the importance of strengthening collective efforts for universal access to essential services, including immediate health and social protection, education, digital infrastructure, accessible information, employment and other socio-cultural opportunities. Persons with disabilities are not to be left behind in times of crisis, en.unesco.org reported.

WHO estimates that more than one billion people – about 15% of the world’s population – experience some form of disability. This figure is predicted to rise given population ageing and an increase in the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases. But, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities. While disability correlates with disadvantage, not all people with disabilities are equally disadvantaged. Much depends on the context in which they live, and whether or not they have equal access to health, education and employment, among others.

Persons with disabilities are historically stigmatised and marginalised. This has limited their access to basic services, and participation in the mainstream of life on an equal basis with others, unrwa.org told. Disability is closely linked to poverty. Poor people are prone to acquiring permanent impairments due to inadequate access to good nutrition and health care; higher probability of being in risky/hazardous jobs and the likelihood of living in unhygienic or unsafe places. On the other hand, persons with disabilities face barriers to access employment, education, healthcare and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Disability is also a human rights issue because it is about inequality of opportunities.

The global crisis of COVID-19 is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing the extent of exclusion and highlighting that work on disability inclusion is imperative. People with disabilities—one billion people— are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this crisis in terms of fatalities.