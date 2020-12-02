Date :Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 | Time : 20:09 |ID: 184824 | Print

40 million people are victims of modern slavery: ILO

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- More than 40 million people around the world are victims of modern slavery,the International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

“Modern slavery is used as an umbrella term covering practices such as forced labor, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking. Essentially, it refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuse of power,” states the UN on its website.

To raise awareness of this plague, the UN on Wednesday is observing International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, according to AA.

 

You might also like
After Russia & China veto rival plan, West blocks aid resolution to Syria
Canadian MPs vote to strip Myanmar leader of honorary citizenship
More than 1m Palestinians under poverty line in Gaza: UN
Guterres: No action on UN sanctions against Iran due to 'uncertainty'
Myanmar army chief defies UN calls, defends crackdown on Rohingya
UNIC chief says UN supports Iran’s WAVE proposal
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *