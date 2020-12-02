40 million people are victims of modern slavery: ILO

SHAFAQNA- More than 40 million people around the world are victims of modern slavery,the International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

“Modern slavery is used as an umbrella term covering practices such as forced labor, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking. Essentially, it refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuse of power,” states the UN on its website.

To raise awareness of this plague, the UN on Wednesday is observing International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, according to AA.