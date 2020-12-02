Date :Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 | Time : 22:31 |ID: 184832 | Print

Israeli FM visits Bahrain to inaugurate embassy

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi announced his imminent visit to Bahrain to open the regime’s embassy in Manama.

Ashkenazi made the remarks at a joint news conference with Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who is in Tel Aviv, and claimed that he would have fruitful talks during the trip.

The Bahraini minister, on the other hand, said that Manama was ready to welcome the Israeli foreign minister and the residents of the occupied territories, and expressed hope that direct talks between Manama and Tel Aviv would begin soon.

The Bahraini Minister of Industry and Tourism traveled to the Occupied Territories yesterday (Tuesday).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

