Barham Salih and Macron talk on developments in region

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president spoke by telephone with his French counterpart about developments in the region and the need to reduce tensions.

Iraqi President Barham Salih and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation on Wednesday to stress the importance of strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty, protecting its stability from interference and tensions in the region, and providing international support for election monitoring in a way that guarantees their integrity.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Barham Salih had a telephone conversation with Macron to discuss bilateral relations that bring the two countries closer together and strengthen them in various fields through agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The statement said that the two presidents reviewed the developments in the region and stressed the importance of maintaining calm and restraint, maintaining stability in the region and holding talks in order to prevent tensions and strengthen security and stability in the region.

The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty and protecting its stability from interference and tensions in the region, as it is the main axis for eliminating terrorism and its remnants, as well as for establishing peace in the region and the well-being of the people.

The presidents of Iraq and France said that strengthening Baghdad’s sovereignty would lead to international support for monitoring the upcoming elections in a way that would guarantee their integrity and the need for solidarity, as well as support for the threat of a Corona epidemic and limiting its economic and health consequences.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English