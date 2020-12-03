Date :Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 | Time : 02:56 |ID: 184863 | Print

Saudi Arabia commands destruction of Imam Hussein (AS) mosque in Qatif

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Saudi authorities have ordered the demolition of a mosque in which Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr led the prayers.

According to Merat al-Jazeera website, the Imam Hussein (AS) Mosque in Qatif, Eastern Province, will be destroyed under the pretext of development projects.

Adel al-Saeed, a Saudi Arabian rights activist, revealed the news, saying the move is aimed at eliminating anything that reminds one of the martyred cleric.

He underlined, however, that no matter what the Saudi rulers do, the memory of Sheikh al-Nimr will live on in hearts.On January 2, 2016, Saudi Arabia executed 47 prisoners, including Sheikh Nimr.

Sheikh Nimr was detained in July 2012 on charges of delivering anti-regime speeches and defending political prisoners.

His arrest in 2012 and execution in 2016 sparked widespread protests in the Arab country.

You might also like
US-made bomb kills and maims Yemeni children in deadly strike
Saudi Arabia ,Ashura, Saudi Shia Muslims Saudi Arabia: Shia worshipers gather to mark Ashura+ Video
Self-Gratification – King Salman wins prize for “service to Islam …
‘Union of Muslim Scholars’ Official Slams Saudi Move
How health protocols observed in Hajj 2020?
Trump Wants to end Persian Gulf crisis because it Only Benefits Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *