Saudi Arabia commands destruction of Imam Hussein (AS) mosque in Qatif

According to Merat al-Jazeera website, the Imam Hussein (AS) Mosque in Qatif, Eastern Province, will be destroyed under the pretext of development projects.

Adel al-Saeed, a Saudi Arabian rights activist, revealed the news, saying the move is aimed at eliminating anything that reminds one of the martyred cleric.

He underlined, however, that no matter what the Saudi rulers do, the memory of Sheikh al-Nimr will live on in hearts.On January 2, 2016, Saudi Arabia executed 47 prisoners, including Sheikh Nimr.

Sheikh Nimr was detained in July 2012 on charges of delivering anti-regime speeches and defending political prisoners.

His arrest in 2012 and execution in 2016 sparked widespread protests in the Arab country.