Bahrain’s Top Shia Cleric Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Normalization

SHAFAQNA-

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim once again condemned some Arab countries’ move to normalize ties with the Zionist regime, warning that it will have disastrous consequences.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the cleric slammed those countries for competing in normalization of ties and succumbing to the demands of the Zionist enemy and appeasing it, al-Muqawim website reported.

“The race has now become very frantic between old and new compromisers. It has turned into a scene for demonstration of greater fidelity to slavery,” something which both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aspire, he said.

Ayatollah Qassim said the regimes compromising with the Tel Aviv regime have disowned their own nations and believe that their destiny hinges upon satisfaction of US and Israeli desires.

They have resorted to such moves because of their fear of their nations who regard these rulers as enemies and traitors, he added.

Ayatollah Qassim went on to say that it is very unlikely that Muslim nations will remain silent in the face of this development.

Under US-brokered deals, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalize relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements on September 15 at the White House.

Sudan has also agreed to establish formal ties with Israel with US mediation.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals ignored their rights and exposed the Arab regimes’ lies about backing the Palestinian cause against Israeli occupation.

In Bahrain, several angry street protests have been held against the normalization deal with Israel, slamming the regime in Manama for turning a deaf ear to the nation’s calls against making peace with the occupiers of Palestine.

Al-Wefaq said in a letter to the United Nations that more than 95% of people are against peace with Israel, calling on the world body to intervene in the Al Khalifah’s unbridled push to deepen its relations with the Israeli regime.