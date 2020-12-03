Steadfastness of the believers according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – In some verses of the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) described the importance of eternal salvation which leads to everlasting prosperity, as well pointing to some main elements of salvation. In Ayah 30 of Surah Fussilat, it is said: “In the case of those who say: Our Lord is Allah (SWT), and further, stand straight and steadfast, the angel descend on them and say: Do not fear, nor grieve; but receive the Glad Tidings of the Garden (of Bliss) which was promised to you.”

In Ayahs 13 and 14 of Surah, Allah (SWT) said: “Verily, those who say: Our God is Allah (SWT), and remain firm (on God’s True Path); on them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve. They shall be companions of the Gardens (Heaven), dwelling therein (forever); a recompense for their (good) deeds.”

It is concluded from the above-mentioned Ayahs that the steadfastness of the believers which is attained under the divinity of Allah (SWT) causes worldly tranquility (calmness) in a way that the believers do not grieve for what they have lost or about the past and have no fear of the future; because they know that whatever is given or taken away by Allah (SWT) is based on Divine Wisdom.