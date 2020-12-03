Do infallible Imams (AS) pray for their followers?

SHAFAQNA – Hassan ibn Jahm narrated: I told Imam Ridha/Reza (AS): Do not forget to pray for me. Imam Ridha (AS) asked: Do you think I forget you? I thought to myself for a short while and said to myself: Imam (AS) prays for all of his Shia followers and I am also one of his Shias. Then, I replied: No, you do not forget. Imam (AS) asked: How did you know? I replied: I am from your Shias and you pray for all of them. Imam (AS) added: Did you notice anything else apart from that? I replied: No. Imam Ridha (AS) explained: Whenever you wanted to know what your position/place is with me, look at my position/place with yourself [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 4, Page 270.