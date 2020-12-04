Date :Friday, December 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:31 |ID: 184910 | Print

Photos: Pigeons around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in the city of Najaf Ashraf hosts thousands of pigeon pilgrims from different Iraqi cities on a daily basis. Here are some photos of these pigeons visiting the shrine.

