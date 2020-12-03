US, Europe should live up to JCPOA commitments, Zarif SAYS

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Thursday said that the United States and Europe should abide by their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Zarif made the remarks on the online session the Mediterranean Dialogue, noting Europe and the United States should be committed to implementing the JCPOA, after which Iran will resume the implementation of its obligations.

He called on the US to show goodwill by returning to the JCPOA, stating that Iran will also show its commitment if the US honors its original commitments. The US can go back to the time before it pulled out of the JCPOA, Zarif said, adding that Iran’s initiative about the Strait of Hormuz peace plan is on the table. “I think we cannot live at each other’s cost,” he said, adding that you cannot get safe and secure at the expense of making others’ environment insecure.