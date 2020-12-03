Date :Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 | Time : 18:41 |ID: 184948 | Print

Rights groups urge Bangladesh to stop Rohingya Muslims relocation

SHAFAQNA- Humanitarian and human rights groups have urged Bangladesh to stop its plan to relocate thousands of Rohingya Muslims to a remote island, saying the island, which emerged from the sea 20 years ago and has never been inhabited, is flood-prone and vulnerable to frequent cyclones, while the government has not allowed the United Nations to carry out a safety assessment.

“Bangladesh should halt this hasty relocation process,” said Ismail Wolff, regional director of Fortify Rights. “Not one refugee should be moved until all human rights and humanitarian concerns have been resolved and genuine informed consent is assured.”

“The authorities should immediately halt relocation of more refugees to Bhashan Char …” said Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner, in a statement, AlJazeera reported.

