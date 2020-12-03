E3 urged to set out roadmap on JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- European countries should set out a roadmap for the incoming Biden administration to return to the JCPOA, some of Europe’s leading diplomats said in a statement.

The statement has been signed by the former UK Middle East minister Alistair Burt; the former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt; Wolfgang Ischinger, the former German ambassador to the US; Jean-David Levitte, the former French ambassador to the US; the former Nato secretary general Javier Solana; and the former Polish foreign minister Andrzej Olechowski.

The statement, coordinated by the European Council on Foreign Relations, urges the E3 to call first on the Biden administration, once inaugurated, to announce that the US will rejoin the nuclear deal, and then for the US and Iran to agree on steps for mutual recompliance, The Guardian reported.

On Monday it was announced that the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal – France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Iran and China – will meet at joint commission level in Vienna on 16 December to discuss how to keep the deal alive.