Zaria Massacre muted in mainstream media

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The mass slaughter of Shia Muslims in Zaria, carried out by the Nigerian army in 2015 went largely unnoticed by the Western media. The mainstream media has continued to respond to the event with a loud silence. This clearly shows that, media blackout has also contributed immensely in the continued persecution of the Shia minority in Nigeria.

No mainstream media has reported that since 2015 more than 2000 followers of Sheikh Zakzaky have been killed by Nigerian authorities, Tehrantimes told.

When gunmen murder people all over the world, it seizes the media’s attention. But when Nigerian army killed hundreds in Zaria, the mass killings scarcely garnered a mention in the Western media.

The contrast between the spotlight in other cases and the blackout in Zaria resulted in a barrage of criticism charging the international media with a lopsided focus.

The discussion about why the killings in Zaria were ignored underscored an old problem:

The stories end with less important information and, the problem with these narratives is that the information isn’t impartial, verifiable fact. Infact, they try to hide a major crisis.

They have demonstrated their unwillingness to release their reports on correct news from Zaria Massacre:

First, while official sources claim only 20 were killed, others say that hundreds upon hundreds, perhaps even 1,000 were gunned down by soldiers indiscriminately.

Second, the Western media rely on Iranophobia to discredit the IMN and Sheikh Zakzaky. Western media outlets such as BBC conveniently mask the massacre of hundreds of Shia Muslims by Nigerian armed forces in the guise of suppressing a treacherous, Tehran-backed insurgent group, english.khamenei.ir reported.

Third, the Western media invariably points to Shia-Sunni sectarianism as the underlying cause of violence. They reported that the 2015 crackdown came amid the rise of Sunni-Shia tensions globally. Reports from a number of different media outlets, tell a very different story.

Forth, In addition to the unfounded allegations about Nigerian Shia Muslims, they using Shiaphobia as a step towards justifying Shia genocide.