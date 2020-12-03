Iraq will start to import Pfizer’s vaccine

SHAFAQNA –The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that it is in talks with an American company that manufactures Corona virus vaccine regarding the import of vaccines into this country.

The Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement this evening (Thursday) that the Director-General of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Riyad Abdul Amir Al-Halfi, in the presence of the Director of the Immunization Department, discussed with the US company Pfizer the logistical procedures for supplying the vaccine to Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also pointed out that the country would import the Corona vaccine as soon as possible if it began exporting to other countries.

Pfizer, along with its German partner Biontec, has already announced that its joint vaccine against coronavirus is 95% The vaccine and its marketing have also been formally requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 performs even better than previously thought, with 95% efficacy, effective based on the results of final tests and the absence of any dangerous side effects and Pfizer is planning on asking the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for emergency approval.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website of ” worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country with 558,767 cases and the death of 12,361, It ranks 20th and 23rd in the world in terms of the number of people infected with the deadly virus and the number of deaths due to it, respectively.

in terms of the number of infected people is the deadly virus and the death rate due to its infection are ranked 20th and 23rd in the world, respectively, while among the countries of the Arab world, the number of infected and victims continues to be the highest in both fields. Self-assigned. While among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.