Finding relief in economic crisis according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Many people are bothered and complain at the time of economic difficulty and want to be relieved from it. Allah (SWT) showed ways of relief from such situations in the holy Quran, and one of them is to pay Sadaqah in the way of God; (voluntary charity whose amount depends on the will and wealth of the benefactor). For example in Ayah 7 of Surah Talaq, Allah (SWT) said: “Let the one with the means spend according to his/her means; and the one whose resources are restricted, let him/her spend according to what Allah (SWT) has given him/her. Allah (SWT) puts no burden on any person beyond what God has given him/her. After a difficulty, Allah (SWT) will soon grant relief.”

In this regard, it is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Whenever you face difficulty and shortage especially for food, trade with God by Sadaqah [1]. An individual, a society, and a nation who wants to be relieved from economic difficulty must trade with God by Sadaqah and Infaq (pious spending in the way of God).

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 258