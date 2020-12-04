Date :Friday, December 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:16 |ID: 184982 | Print

How do seditions appear?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Indeed, the of emergence of seditions, is due to  following inordinate desires, and innovations contrary to Divine Decrees (heresy, heretical doctrine, Bid’ah). The new innovations which are against the holy Quran, and a group (with the two mentioned deviations) dominate another group which is against the religion of Allah (SWT) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 50

