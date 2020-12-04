Muslim family grows flowers for Hindus in Udhampur

They mostly sell these garlands in and around Udhampur district and prefer to sit beside a temple so that devotees who come to pay their obeisance do not face any problem in getting a flower garland. These garland makers have huge respect for the beliefs of Hindus and feel happy to sell their products to them.

They make these garlands with lot of hard work and dedication, and wait eagerly for Hindu festivals, when their business of flower garlands shoots up. The locals too feel overwhelmed to see them carrying such a respect for the sentiments of other community. Such examples prove that Indians put unity on the highest pedestal and stand undivided and integrated despite all the cultural and religious differences.