UN : Millions of people in Yemen will face crisis levels of food insecurity next year

SHAFAQNA- The window to prevent a famine in war-torn Yemen is narrowing, with a new study showing that over half the population (16.2 million) of 30 million will be facing crisis levels of food insecurity by mid-2021, according to a joint statement published on Thursday by the World Food Programme, UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

risks slipping into “worsening levels of hunger” by mid-2021

“These alarming numbers must be a wake-up call to the world. Yemen is on the brink of famine and we must not turn our backs on the millions of families who are now in desperate need,” said David Beasley, WFP’s executive director.

The emergency phase means people are suffering “enormously”, with some of the most vulnerable dying of hunger, according to the statement, AlJazeera reported.