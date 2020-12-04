Iran Envoy: IAEA shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information

In a Friday tweet, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “@iaeaorg confidential report, based on Iran’s confidential letter, appeared in Media immediately even before the BoG Members could track it down.”

“Agency is not merely responsible to update the development but shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information,” he added.

“If neither the Agency nor its Member States are to be blamed for this crack in confidentiality, @iaeaorg should revise its confidentiality mechanisms including regarding using GovAtom as the safe and confidential means for communications,” the Iranian diplomat said.

His remarks came as Reuters quoted the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying that Iran plans to install three more cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plant at Natanz.

