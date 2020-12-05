Kuwait: We reached a final agreement to resolve Qatar-Arab countries crisis

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said a final agreement had been reached to resolve the crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Al-Jarallah said the differences between the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf has been ended and a final agreement has been reached under the supervision of Kuwait and the United States. He added: “The steps after the agreement to end the crisis between the Arab countries of the Gulf (Persian Gulf) will be well considered.”

He said the efforts of U.S. Senior Advisor Jared Kushner had played a role in resolving the dispute, and that steps would be taken to build trust once the agreement was reached. The Kuwaiti official stated that extensive and continuous efforts are being made by all relevant parties to resolve this crisis.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English