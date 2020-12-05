Parliamentary elections begin in Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- The election of the new members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly (Parliament), which will last for four years, began today (Saturday) amid two crises of the Coronavirus epidemic and the fall in oil prices, and under strict health measures.

More than 300 candidates, including 29 women, are vying for 50 seats in parliament. According to the report, the voting process started today (Saturday) within 590 committees in 102 schools. Kuwait has a population of 4.77 million, 30% of whom are its main citizens and the rest are foreign nationals.

In this election, 568 thousand people, including 294 thousand women and 274 thousand men are eligible to vote. The election is taking place amid the outbreak of the Corona epidemic and falling oil prices, which account for 90 percent of the country’s public revenue.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English