Analysis: Coronavirus in Islamic countries during November 2020

SHAFAQNA | by Ayda Ali Akbari– Like last month, Iran is the first Muslim country in the world in terms of the number of disease and deaths. This month, Turkey has moved with Iraq as the number of infected people. Saudi Arabia has the better situation compared to previous month.

It has been a year since the coronavirus entered human societies and during this time, the deadly virus continues to take its toll. Analysis of Corona in Islamic countries until the end of November 2020 and compared to previous month, show changes in the situation of countries.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic has killed 1,521,804 people in the world and according the latest data from worldometers website, at present (4 December), among the Islamic countries, Iran still has the highest number of infected people and deaths due to this disease. Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Oman, Egypt, palatine, Bahrain, Algeria, Libya, Malaysia, Afghanistan and Syria are other Muslim countries, respectively, in terms of the infected and deaths from the disease.

This is while the ranking table of the number of patients is constantly changing. Last month, after Iran, Iraq was the second country with the disease and Turkey was in the next place, but now Turkey is ahead of Iraq in the number of cases and deaths due to corona and is after Iran. The situation in some countries is worse than before and compared to the previous month, some countries have had a more stable situation.

Iran has reported the highest number of total cases in the region and is the 14th country in the world like last month. Iranian health officials openly admit Iran is deep into its third, and biggest wave of the disease, and hospitals report overcrowded intensive care units.

The incidence of COVID-19 in Iran has been increasing in recent months and days. In an attempt to force Iranians to abide by social distancing rules, including the compulsory wearing of face masks in public, the government has introduced fines, initially in Tehran and now as the trend of increasing cases, the government will impose restrictions on about cities and towns in Iran.

Iran with 989,572 infected people and 48,990 total deaths is the first country of Islamic world which was affected by corona.

Turkey was unsuccessful in the early days of the corona outbreak and reached its peak in March. Officials tried to reduce the disease process by imposing restrictions, and now the disease process is increasing. Turkey reported the total diagnosed patients to 700,880. The death toll in Turkey rose to 14,129, while the tally of recoveries increased to 414,141. In October total diagnosed patients to 373,154 and the deaths toll were 10,177.

Iraq was the second most affected country in the Middle East after Iran on October but now is the third country in Islamic world after Iran and Turkey and is the 20th country in the world. The number of patients in Iraq has been rising since June. The ministry of health reported that infections rise to 556,728 while the number of infected people was 472,630 on October. The death toll from the infectious virus up to 12,340 while on October was 10,910 deaths. Now the total recoveries to 486,313.

Indonesia is another country in Islamic world that affected by corona virus and now is the 22nd country in the world that has been involved with corona. 549,508 is the total case in Indonesia and up to now 17,199 people have been died due to coronavirus.

Pakistan has gone through a period of corona peaks in June. In Pakistan the overall number of coronavirus cases has grown to 403,311 while was 332,993 cases on October. 8,166 people have lost their lives in Pakistan so far.

Morocco was not good in November and in terms of the number of patients with COVID-19 and the number of cases has been increasing since August. In Morocco, the overall number of coronavirus cases has grown to 364,190 while was 219,084 cases on October, the death toll rose to 5,985. Morocco now is the 30th country on the world that has been affected by coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has passed in June the peak of corona and now has an almost steady trend with the identification of 300 new patients daily which is lower than last month. Saudi Arabia reported that raising the total cases in the kingdom to 357,872 while this cases was 347,282 on October. The Saudi health ministry also reported, increasing the death toll to 5,919 and the total recoveries to 347,513.

Saudi Arabia now is the 31st country on the world that has been affected by coronavirus.

Jordan corona statistics has been steadily rising since mid-September with more cases being identified. Before that the number of people living with the disease in the country was below 100 per day. Now Jordan has 227,208 cases while this number was 72,607 patients with COVID-19 on October. Jordan Compared to last month, has not been good on the number of patients.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the Middle East to report the first cases of COVID-19 and now bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 171,434 while the number was 132,629 on October. The UAE experienced a declining trend in August in last month was the better situation among surrounding nations, because the new case of covid- 19 is decreased this month.

The number of infected people and deaths of Corona in Qatar and Kuwait has changed from last month. Qatar had bad days in May and June and reached its peak of corona. The number of patients is now more stable than before and better than Kuwait. Total number of confirmed cases in Qatar raising to 139,256 while was 132,556 cases on October.

Kuwait now is the 49th country on the world and moved up to Qatar compared previous month and has seen rising numbers since mid-May.

Oman has risen again since crossing the corona peak in July.

Egypt another country in the region reported 116,724 cases while the number was 107,376 cases on October as the total number of infections and the death toll to 6,694 that is low increase compared last month which was 6,258 deaths. Egypt has had a declining rate of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus since August.

In Bahrain, the number of COVID-19 infections increased to 87,432 and the number of patients in Lebanon, the total number of patients in this country has reached to 132,817.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine has also increased since late June. Now Palestine reported total number of infections to 92,708 and the death toll to 780.

Algeria is the 72nd and Malaysia is the 82nd country on the world that was affected by corona.

In Syria, the number of total cases reported 8,147 cases while the number was 5,683 on October. The trend of disease in Syria has also been on the rise since August.

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 66 million confirmed cases in 220 countries and about 1.5 million deaths. The virus, which causes the respiratory infection COVID 19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020 and declared a global pandemic by the WHO on 11 March.

Coronavirus cases have risen over the last few months in several regions of the world. The US has recorded about 284,000 deaths from coronavirus – the world’s highest official death toll.

As of 30 November 2020, the global cumulative incidence reached 66,103,726 reported cases and 1,521,804 associated deaths. However, in October, the global cumulative incidence reached 46,054,289 reported cases and 1,195,945 associated deaths.

Source: worldometers