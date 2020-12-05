https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-05 10:17:172020-12-05 10:17:17What is the ruling on depositing money in state bank to earn interest? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling on depositing money in state bank to earn interest? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about earning interest from banks.
Question: Is there any problem with depositing money in state bank to earn interest and is it usury (Riba)?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If it is according to the religious dealing such as speculative ventures by observing its conditions, it is allowed; otherwise do not make a condition for interest, and whatever the state bank gives you, pay half of it to the believing poor as Sadaqah and the other half for yourself.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!