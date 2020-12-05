What is the ruling on depositing money in state bank to earn interest? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about earning interest from banks.

Question: Is there any problem with depositing money in state bank to earn interest and is it usury (Riba)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If it is according to the religious dealing such as speculative ventures by observing its conditions, it is allowed; otherwise do not make a condition for interest, and whatever the state bank gives you, pay half of it to the believing poor as Sadaqah and the other half for yourself.

