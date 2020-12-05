Date :Saturday, December 5th, 2020 | Time : 13:48 |ID: 185086 | Print

Egypt to contribute to Quranic education in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Daral-Ifta Center is going to implement an online Quranic education plan for Pakistani university students. In a meeting between Egyptian Ambassador to Islamabad Tarek Dahroug and officials of Punjab University in Lahore, the plan, dubbed Kalima (word), was discussed, Youm7 website reported.

According to the plan, Pakistani students can take online courses on Quranic skills and Quran interpretation organized with the cooperation of the Egyptian institution. It is aimed at promoting the true interpretation of Quranic verses and preventing the students from moving toward extremist ideologies, organizers say.

