CAIR offers office space to French Muslim Civil Rights Group

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced that it has offered office space in its Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, DC, to a French Muslim anti-racism organization recently shut down by France’s government in a crackdown on the Muslim community and its legal rights.

CAIR said it has offered the office space and logistical resources to the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), which French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin falsely accused of spreading “Islamist propaganda.” In fact, CCIF’s main function was monitoring growing Islamophobia in France, PRNewswire reported.

In less than three months, the French government enacted a series of anti-Muslim measures that violated the rights of religious freedom of French Muslims. Despite not having any evidence, Darmanin announced a broad crackdown of up to 80 mosques suspected of “separatism.”Darmanin has also stated that foreign families that disagree with the display of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in schools might face deportation.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which supposedly values freedom of speech, has created a double standard by singling out French Muslims and questioning their legitimacy as French citizens. Macron is also coercing a body of Muslim leaders to accept a charter of “Republican Values” to prove their loyalty to France.