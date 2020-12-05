Some 412 million cyber-attack against Iran foiled

According to its official website, “Maher Center began work as Iran’s national CERT in 2008. Since then Maher Center has had the responsibility of country-wide actions for the prevention of and response to such security incidents in information exchange environments.”

Maher is aimed at building sufficient capacities in order to respond to cyber incidents in the country, exchanging experiences and analysis of incident responses, helping organizations, government centers and private companies create CSIRT groups, facilitating communication between groups with similar directions and related organizations in order to share knowledge in the cybersecurity field, developing secure communication mechanisms for reliable communication among groups, joining international groups.

And also the formation of international interaction centers to confront common threats, sharing important analysis regarding systems’ security and important threats on a national level, supporting continuous security evaluations in various information exchange environments, transferring Knowledge through educational courses, communicating and cooperating with other CERTs at national, regional and international levels, holding meetings, seminars and conferences related to confronting cyber-attacks and cooperating with related organizations with the goal of drafting and passing laws, regulations and policies that affect the capacity to deal with cyber incidents.