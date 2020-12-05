Int’l conference on ‘Pilgrimage Diplomacy’ planned

SHFAQNA- IQNA: The Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Center in Qom plans to organize an international conference on “Pilgrimage Diplomacy”. It will be held in cooperation with the Abrar Moaser Tehran International Research Institute. Pilgrimage diplomacy and neighborhood policy, pilgrimage diplomacy and resolution of regional and international conflicts, and pilgrimage diplomacy’s role in regional economic development will be among the themes of the event. It is scheduled for February 17, according to the organizers. Those interested can submit their papers to the secretariat of the conference via mail or send it via email to conference@tisri.org.