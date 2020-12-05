Date :Saturday, December 5th, 2020 | Time : 16:09 |ID: 185098 | Print

Int’l conference on ‘Pilgrimage Diplomacy’ planned

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHFAQNA- IQNA: The Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Center in Qom plans to organize an international conference on “Pilgrimage Diplomacy”. It will be held in cooperation with the Abrar Moaser Tehran International Research Institute. Pilgrimage diplomacy and neighborhood policy, pilgrimage diplomacy and resolution of regional and international conflicts, and pilgrimage diplomacy’s role in regional economic development will be among the themes of the event. It is scheduled for February 17, according to the organizers. Those interested can submit their papers to the secretariat of the conference via mail or send it via email to conference@tisri.org.

You might also like
Pakistan, Iran , Iraq Pakistan: Process continues to facilitate Shia pilgrimages’ Iran tour
Iran’s Leader urges Saudi Arabia to ensure Hajj security
hajjatul wida; The Message of Ghadeer
Indonesia never change decision on canceling Hajj 2020 for Coronavirus
Zamzam: Notes and Facts
Bodies of another five Iranian Mina victims identified
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *