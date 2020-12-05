Date :Saturday, December 5th, 2020 | Time : 16:13 |ID: 185103 | Print

Iraqi and Saudi FMs meet in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein, today (Saturday) discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan the ways of joint cooperation between the two countries.

“The Iraqi Foreign Minister met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss joint cooperation in all areas,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement. The Iraqi Foreign Minister described the process of bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia as good.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

