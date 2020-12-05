Date :Saturday, December 5th, 2020 | Time : 18:13 |ID: 185120 | Print

Germany: Catholic Church in Germany calls for unity of Muslims and Christians

SHAFAQNA-The Catholic Church in Germany called for the unity of Muslims and Christians to Confront Islamophobia.

In a statement entitled, “No to Hate, the Union of Muslims and Christians to Confront Islamophobia”, the church called on Muslims and Christians to reject and confront Islamophobia.
“It is an obligation of both Muslims and Christians to reject the phenomenon of Islamophobia, which has become more widespread in all of Europe,” said the church, describing the hatred against Muslims as “illegal”, Shia Waves reported.

