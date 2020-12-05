Date :Saturday, December 5th, 2020 | Time : 19:34 |ID: 185127 | Print

EU calls for probe into killing of Palestinian teenager by Israel army

SHAFAQNA-The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians has called for an investigation into the  killing of a Palestinian teenager by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank .

“Children enjoy special protection under international law,” said the delegation in a tweet. “How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces?” it said, adding that the “shocking incident must be swiftly and fully investigated by the Israeli authorities in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry as well as the Palestinian factions termed the incident a “war crime”, adding that Israel must be held accountable.

Fourteen-year-old Ali Abu Aliya was shot in the stomach during a protest on Friday against Israeli land theft in the al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, Al Jazeera reported.

 

