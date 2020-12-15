Zaria massacre teleguided by Suadi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- One of the highly influential factors deriving the Nigerian government’s pressures on the Shia Muslims and especially their leader Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife in prison is the role played by Saudi Arabia, severely afraid of expansion of Shia faith. To check the thriving wave of conversion to Shia Islam, they resort to all sorts of instruments, including pressures on Nigerian governments and the promotion of fundamentalist Salafi groups in this country.

From all indications the Zaria massacre of 12 – 14 December, 2015 which resulted to the death of over 1000+ Shia Muslims in Nigeria is teleguided by Suadi Arabia. Before the Zaria massacre, the Saudi-backed television channels had launched a heavy propaganda campaign against the Shia Muslims. They cautioned the Nigerian officials against a big increase in the Shia Muslim population of the country and the activities of the Islamic Movement.

In fact, the stage for the Zaria massacre did not start on the 12th December, 2015 when the killings started, the stage of the Zaria massacre started three months before the brutal massacre when the Saudi satellite TV Channel, Wisal TV, ran a documentary on the rise of Shia Islam in Africa with special reference to Nigeria. The documentary was highly critical of the Nigerian Wahhabi clerics who failed to check the Shia earthquake in Nigeria.

Following the Zaria massacre, King Salman of Saudi Arabia called the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, offering outright backing. During the conversation, the Saudi ruler labeled the army’s anti-Shia crackdown a “counterterrorism” move, All Africa told. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bin Salman, also known as MBS, during his interview with the American Time Magazine in 2018 declared that they have succeeded in altering what he termed as; “attempt to overthrow the government by Al-Zakzaky in Nigeria.” Tehrantimes mentioned

Saudi Arabia influence runs deep in Nigeria:

Firstly, the crisis-hit Nigerian government desperately needs financial sources. To attract these sources from abroad and also to draw political support of the Saudis, the attacks on the Shia minority have been stepped up since then.

Secondly, Saudi Arabia has a key role in the creation of Salafi and Takfiri groups in the African country and stands as their bankroller. In 2016, a Takfiri group, calling itself “Jama’at Izalat Al-Bid’a Wa Iqamat as Sunna”, (Society for the elimination of [religious] innovation and establishment of [Islamic] tradition), emerged. According to an AFP report, this group is one of the leading instruments of Saudi Arabia and Wahhabism in Nigeria. Nigerians were admitted through scholarship programs to the Islamic University of Medinah by Saudi Arabia only to graduate as Salafi clergy and go home to promote Salafism and serve this Saudi-centered ideology.

The members of the Izala in 2016 contributed to the attack on the Shia congregation marking Ashura north of the country. Eyewitnesses say that the attackers, while shouting “we do not want Shias anymore”, torched the houses of the Shia people according to Alwaght. Abdullahi Bala, Izala’s Leader, said more than once in official gatherings that the Nigerian constitution does not recognize the Shias. His close relations to Saudi Arabia and Nigeria government and also anti-Shia propaganda of his television network are famous. The Saudi-sponsored Salafi clerics in northern Nigeria have a big role in the provocation of their fans to kills Shia citizens. Boko Haram, a terrorist group swearing allegiance to ISIS and active in attacks on the Shia Muslims, has special ties to Saudi Arabia.