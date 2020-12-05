WHO Director: World can can begin to dream about end of the pandemic

SHAFAQNA-In an address to the U.N. General Assembly’s first high-level session on the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that positive results from COVID-19 vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic”.

Tedros said, “the light at the end of the tunnel is growing steadily brighter,” but vaccines “must be shared equally as global public goods, not as private commodities that widen inequalities and become yet another reason some people are left behind.”

The U.N. health chief warned in a virtual address to the high-level meeting that a vaccine “will not address the vulnerabilities that lie at its root” — poverty, hunger, inequality and climate change, which he said must be tackled once the pandemic ends, abc7NEWS reported.