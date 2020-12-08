Karbala: Installing a giant screen in square between Two Holy Shrines+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Communications and Information Technology Division of the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine has announced the completion of the installation of a modern, high-resolution, two-sided, giant screen in the square between the two Holy Shrines on the opposite side of the Imam Al-Hassan Gate (peace be upon him), to replace the previous screen, which was removed because it has an ancient technology dating back more than 10 years ago.

The division’s official, Engineer Firas Hamza, told Al-Kafeel network, saying: “Among the plans of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine aimed at introducing modern technologies and working to employ them in a way that raises the level of religious culture for visitors to the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and contributes to the delivery of information and ideas to every visitor.”

He added: “The screen is distinguished by high-quality and efficient specifications, and from the few screens of this quality installed in Iraq, and is distinguished by the following:

It is larger than the previous screen, with a height (3.84 m) and a width (6.4 m), meaning an area of ​​about (25 square meters).

It works with (DIP 3 in 1) technology, which is a modern technology, with electronic parts from a specialized international company.

Both of its display screens work with the same precision.

The brightness of the screen is (8000) light units, which is a great brightness compared to its counterparts, and it is clear and bright even in daylight hours.

Information is fed electronically through the optical cable connected to the control center in the Communications Division.

It is cooled with air only, and for this reason it does not need air conditioning equipment for the purpose of cooling, which reduces electrical energy consumption.

When turned on, it consumes less electrical energy compared to the previous screen.

Weather resistant, as it can withstand temperatures up to 75 degrees “.

Engineer Firas continued: “The screen is based on a cylindrical metal pillar fixed on the ground in a tight manner.

It is noteworthy that the screens are one of the modern visual means through which the Quranic verses and the noble prophetic Hadiths are displayed, as well as a set of the guiding commandments of the Imams of the Ahlal-Bayt (peace be upon them), and the general guidelines of Islamic culture that benefit the visitors during his Ziyarat.

Health directives and instructions related to the Corona pandemic are also broadcasted on these screens occasionally.