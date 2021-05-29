Raising Children In the West: Guidance & Training

SHAFAQNA | by Iffat Zahra: Just like how children are raised in the east they are raised the same in the west but with extra care and challenges. This is because when you raise a good child for the sake of Almighty God, it does not matter where they are being raised, it matters how they are being raised. Nevertheless, having children is the best gift God can give someone and if you have children they should be grateful every single day. Indeed, it is not easy to raise good pious children in the west but it is also not impossible.

The first and foremost important way to raise a good child in the west is to have a good training for the child. It is the responsibility of the parents to train their children in the right way. Training does not mean they need to take their children to special camps or special programmes in fact, it means guiding them correctly. Also, every child is different which means the training differs for every child. Parents need to train their children to have good character, personality, knowledge and also physical needs. This will need a little more work as the environment and the culture of the west is more challenging.

Guidance is very important starting point to raise your children as this grows in the child’s heart for a lifetime. Imam Ali (A.S) wrote a beautiful letter to his son Imam Hassan (A.S) giving him guidance on how to live in this world. Imam Ali (A.S) said:

“I found you a part of myself, rather I found you my whole, so much that if anything befell you, it was as though it befell me, and if death came to you, it was as though it came to me. Consequently your affairs meant to me as my own matters would mean to me. So I have written this piece of advice as an instrument of help . . . Certainly, the heart of a young man is like uncultivated land. It accepts whatever is strewn on it. So I hastened to mould you properly before your heart hardens up and your mind gets occupied. So, that you may be ready to accept through your intelligence, the results of experiences of others and be saved from going through these experiences yourself.”[1]

Look how beautifully Imam Ali (A.S) has guided his child on how to act and live in the world. This wisdom can be applied in any part of the world, whether you live in the east or the west. It is the wisdom of our role models that can guide us to better ourselves.

[1] Nahjul Balagha, Letter 31