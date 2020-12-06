How to become a true servant of God?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) revealed to Prophet Adam (AS): I have gathered and summarized all the talk in four words (commands) for you.

One word/command is Mine (for God), and that is to worship Me (God) only and do not associate anything as a partner with Me (God). One word is for you, I will reward your deed, that time when you are needier more than any other time. One word is between Me (God) and you, and that is the prayer (Dua) from you, and acceptance from Me (God). One word is between you and the people, and that is whatever you like for yourself, like it for the other people, and whatever you do not like for yourself, do not like it for the other people [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 3, Page 216