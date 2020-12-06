Kuwaiti parliamentary election results: 31 new faces, complete absence of women and stabilization of Shiite representation

SHAFAQNA- The official and final results of the Kuwaiti parliamentary elections announced today (Sunday) include the entry of 31 new members into the parliament, a 62% change in the number of deputies compared to the previous term, no voting for any female candidate, and the Muslim Brotherhood achieving 3 The seat, the exclusion of the Salafis from reaching the parliament and the stabilization of the Shiite representation indicate.

The results are based on the announcements made by the chairmen of the five constituency committees in which elections were held across the country.

According to the results of the contest for parliamentary seats on Saturday, while the Muslim Brotherhood party won 3 seats in parliament, the Salafist party of this country failed to reach the parliament for the second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the number of Shiites represented in the Kuwaiti parliament has stabilized at six, despite the change of faces.

The Kuwaiti National Assembly has strong legislative and oversight powers, and any representative can impeach the Prime Minister or any of the ministers.

Deputies can also vote no confidence in any of the ministers, which would lead to his/her dismissal or declaration of non-cooperation with the government, in which case the issue would be referred to the Emir, who may remove the cabinet or dissolve parliament.

